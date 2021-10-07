Triso-Maludam-Beladin to be major arterial road connecting Sibu to Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 7): The Triso-Maludam-Beladin road will become a major arterial road connecting Sibu to Kuching once the Batang Lupar No. 1 and Batang Saribas bridges in Pusa are completed.

In a statement, the Public Works Department (JKR) said the road will meet the needs of increasing traffic flow, along with faster connections through the Coastal Road Network and Second Trunk Road.

“The road along Triso-Maludam-Beladin is in dire need of upgrading and repair due to the increase in traffic through this road recently.

“The implementation of these projects is timely, which will improve the existing road conditions. Besides that, it will provide better driving conditions and safety, especially for the community around Sebuyau, Triso, Maludam, and Beladin districts, who use this road for their daily travels,” said JKR.

JKR said Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi visited the PA7 (phase 1-3) Jalan Pesisir Triso-Melebu-Pusa site in Betong for the commencement of work to repair and upgrade coastal roads on Wednesday.

The three packages under PA7 to repair and upgrade roads along the existing coastal road are fully funded by the Sarawak government.

The project seeks to improve road conditions along the existing Coastal Road Network.

The overall scope of the three packages includes pavement improvements along a 26.34km-stretch to comply with the full JKR R3 Standard.

It includes road shoulder widening, installation of new lane markers, fencing, signage, and improvement works at intersections.

Among those present were Lingga assemblywoman Simoi Peri and Beting Maro assemblyman Razaili Gapor.