Youth who raged over malfunctioning phone fined RM1,500 for smashing window of mum’s house

KUCHING (Oct 7): An unemployed youth was fined RM1,500 in default one month in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday for smashing a glass window at his mother’s house.

Hafarizan Bohari, 20, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi after the charge was read to him by a court interpreter.

He was charged with committing mischief under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of not less than one year and not exceeding five years, or a fine, or both.

He committed the offence at about 9.15pm on July 20 this year at his mother’s house at Taman Mesra Bako here.

According to the case facts, Hafarizan flew into a rage when his mobile phone suddenly failed to function and could not be charged.

He then demanded his mother have the device repaired, before going on a rampage and using an iron rod to smash a glass window.

It was also informed the accused has a past record involving drug abuse.

The prosecution was handled by Inspector Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while the accused was not represented.