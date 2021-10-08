12- to 17-year-olds in Kuching who missed appointments have until noon today for walk-in Covid-19 jab

KUCHING (Oct 8): Adolescents aged between 12 and 17 here, who missed their previous Covid-19 vaccination appointments, can go to the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre at Jalan Stampin here for their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who gave this reminder in a Facebook post last night, said the walk-in vaccination drive at the centre is available until noon.

“The walk-in vaccination for 12- to 17-year-olds is open for those who have missed their appointments, those who are not schooling, and are home-schooled,” said the Local Government and Housing Minister.

“Let’s get vaccinated for ourselves and our loved ones!”

The post also reminded those who intend to go to the vaccination centre to bring along their identity card, list of current medications (if any), and smartphone with MySejahtera app.