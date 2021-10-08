Backbenchers say GPS welcomes youths voting, slam Wong’s claims of rushed election to avoid Undi 18

KUCHING (Oct 8): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Backbenchers Club has slammed Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s allegations that the government is rushing into calling the next state election due to fears of the implementation of Undi18, which will lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

The club said in a statement the GPS government in fact welcomes the participation of youths in the democratic process, enabling their voices to be heard, as well as injecting political maturity in the current climate.

“We fully condemn the statement by the PSB president, which is nothing more than a wild allegation and is not backed by any facts,” said the club.

“We view that youths, when given the opportunity, can evaluate for themselves the quality of service rendered by the current state government, especially following the Covid-19 pandemic in terms of saving lives and ensuring livelihoods.”

The club pointed out Sarawak has been the fastest vaccinating state in the country, with Covid-19 vaccines now being administered to adolescents aged 12 to 17.

Starting this month, Sarawak will also be administering the Covid-19 booster dose to the priority (high-risk) group, said the club.

“In terms of ensuring livelihoods, Sarawak is the only state that has introduced a substantial pandemic assistance through the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS), which started with its first package (1.0) in March last year until the seventh package (7.0) in August this year, with a total expenditure of RM5.3 billion.

“The value of this string of packages is the largest given by a state in Malaysia during Covid-19,” said the club.

It said these initiatives have also benefitted youths along with the assistance packages given by the federal government, which have helped to tide them over during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While we ensure the lives of the people, we have a duty to uphold the Constitution where an election has to be held after the expiry of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN). As we know, Sarawak DUN has passed its five-year period on June 6,” said the club.

The club said it regretted that Wong had tried to blame GPS for rushing the state election when the fact is that the next Sarawak polls should be held as soon as possible.

“As a responsible and knowledgeable political party, PSB should by now, be prepared in facing the state election and not make baseless accusations against GPS, alleging that the state government is purportedly rushing the state polls due to fears of Undi18.

“For GPS, it will continue to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the people and we believe that the track record of the state government in managing Sarawak is for all to see be it in terms of infrastructure development and pandemic response,” said the club.

Yesterday, Wong called on GPS not to hold the 12th state election amid the ongoing pandemic as the ruling coalition must not prioritise politics over the health and general well-being of Sarawakians.

He claimed trusted sources said the 12th state election would be held soon as the recent High Court decision to implement Undi18 would not work in GPS’ advantage, hence the haste to avoid this unpredictable block of voters.