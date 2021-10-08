Bank Islam lists on Bursa Malaysia

KUCHING (October 8): Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd (Bank Islam), the pioneer shariah-compliant bank, creates another milestone in Malaysia’s Islamic banking industry history by becoming the first pure-play full-fledged Islamic financial institution listed in the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia today, taking over the listing status from BIMB Holdings Bhd (BHB).

The listing marks the completion of the BHB Group’s restructuring exercise, which entails a private placement exercise, a scheme of arrangement to settle outstanding warrants, and the internal reorganisation of subsidiaries.

The internal business realignment measures also include distribution and capital repayment exercise involving distributing BHB’s entire shareholdings in Bank Islam and Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (Takaful Malaysia), to the shareholders of BHB, and lastly, the transfer of listing status of BHB in the Main Market to Bank Islam.

Concurrently, BHB will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank Islam, with the Bank assuming the parent company role. This exercise results in Takaful Malaysia becoming a standalone Takaful operator with diversified and strong institutional shareholders.

BHB and Bank Islam chief executive officer Mohd Muazzam Mohamed said, “Bank Islam will be accorded full autonomy in undertaking and pursuing its corporate and business strategies and adopt capital management initiatives with the completion of this corporate exercise.

“With the listing, Bank Islam will have access to a wider and diverse capital base, allowing for its efficient use towards greater support of its future expansion programmes and business growth. In addition, the group will have greater scale and ability to support its organic growth.”

He added, “The listing also opens opportunities for investors to participate directly in the equity and future growth of the new Bank Islam Group, which includes BIMB Investment Management Berhad (BIMB Investment) and BIMB Securities Sdn Bhd (BIMB Securities).

“Through a synergistic and holistic approach, Bank Islam aspires towards a prominent position in offering Shariah-ESG total financial solution through renowned excellence in digital banking and social finance by the year 2025.”

This listing provides an advantageous position for Bank Islam to capitalise on the growth in Islamic finance and the Islamic capital market, along with its efforts to expand the Bank’s customer base.

With an estimated market capitalisation of RM6.3 bilion, Bank Islam is embarking on a five-year business strategy roadmap — referred to as LEAP25 — to deliver the promise of technology, redefine growth and work in new ways to address the unprecedented challenges brought upon by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bank will continuously pursue traction in its line of businesses towards achieving LEAP25 through five business drivers: Social Finance, Wealth Management, Enterprises and Wholesale Banking, and Digital Bank.

“We received tremendous response and strong demands from domestic and international retail and institutional investors, including some of the biggest names in the investment community.

“On behalf of Bank Islam Group, I welcome all our shareholders and investors as we embark on an exciting future for Bank Islam and further catalyse the growth of the Islamic equity market in the country and region. We look forward to improving ratings and valuations for the new Bank Islam group.”

“Thank you for the trust, loyalty and having the confidence in the Bank and its shares as we move to a new future for the Islamic banking industry,” Mohd Muazzam concludes.

Maybank Investment Bank Berhad acted as the principal advisor for BHB on its restructuring exercise.