Bank Islam to take over BIMB listing status on Bursa

KUALA LUMPUR (October 8): BIMB Holdings Bhd will be delisted from the Main Market of Bursa Securities and Bank Islam will assume the listing status of BIMB with effect from 9am on Friday.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, BIMB said Bank Islam will be assuming the existing stock short name, stock code, and the international securities identification number (ISIN) code of BIMB, being “BIMB”, “5258” and “MYL5258OO008”, respectively.

“Distribution and capital repayment have been completed today following the crediting of BIMB’s entire shareholding in Bank Islam and Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Bhd into the respective accounts of the distribution-entitled shareholders held under the Central Depository System.

“Kindly be advised that Bank Islam shares are prescribed securities, and as such, all dealings in the aforesaid securities shall be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (SICDA) and the rules of Bursa Depository,” the banking group said.

Concurrently, it said “BIMB has issued two new ordinary shares to Bank Islam such that BIMB is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank Islam.”

“The entire corporate restructuring exercise will be completed upon the listing of Bank Islam on the Main Market of Bursa Securities in place of BIMB on Oct 8, 2021,” it said. — Bernama