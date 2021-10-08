Brawny Bornean pair ends Tashkent outing with silver finish

KUCHING (Oct 7): Buda Anchah and Meilaura Dora Jimmy placed first runner-up in the Mixed Pair (Open) event at the Humo Arena in Tashkent late Wednesday, concluding Malaysia’s campaign at the 12th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships in Uzbekistan with a silver finish.

The winner of the category was Ukraine’s duo Nikolay Sikachina and Yulia Vorona, while India took third and fourth place through couple-teams Subham Mishra-Bhawika Pradhan and Sachin Prakash Patil-Jharna Rai, respectively.

In a bodybuilding competition, a mixed pair involves a male bodybuilder or a male classic bodybuilding athlete partnering up with a female bodybuilder, a female physique, a female fitness or a female body-fitness athlete.

Meanwhile, the total medal collection by Malaysia in the year’s tournament comprised two golds, four silvers and one bronze.

Meilaura, a 41-year-old Kadazan from Kota Kinabalu, won both the Women’s Bodybuilding Up to 55kg and the Women’s Bodybuilding Age Group Over-30 categories on Monday.

Apart from the one that came from the Mixed Pair event, the other three silver medals were contributed by Sarawakians – Buda, 48, who placed second in both Men’s Bodybuilding (Up to 70kg) and Men’s Masters Age Group 40-49 (Up to 80kg) categories; and university lecturer Dr Malvern Abdullah, 46, who finished first runner-up in the Men’s Bodybuilding (Up to 60kg) event.

Mohd Syarul Azman Mahen Abdullah from Kuala Lumpur bagged the bronze medal from the Men’s Athletic Physique (Up to 167cm) category.

Fellow team-mate Ahmad Faiz Ariffin was among the Top 5 in the Men’s Athletic Physique (Up to 175cm) fight, while Zmarul Al Adam Pulutan Abdullah competed in the Men’s Bodybuilding (Up to 80kg) event.

Organised by the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPF), the seven-day championships, which kicked off on Oct 1, were held under strict compliance with the rules and restrictions set by the overseeing authorities in the hosting country, which included no mass spectators.

The finale late Wednesday culminated in the announcement of winners of the three overall titles – namely Hungary as the ‘Women’s Team Champion’ after amassing 515 points, India as the ‘Men’s Team Champion’ after garnering 585 points, and Reza Nouri Ara from Iran who was crowned ‘Mr Universe 2021 – Champion of Champions’.

At the closing ceremony, WBPF president Datuk Paul Chua announced that the host for the 13th edition of the championships next year would be Medan in North Sumatra Province of Indonesia.