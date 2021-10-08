Chinese construction worker found hanged to death

TENOM (Oct 8): A Chinese national was found dead, believed by hanging himself from a tree, at a dam construction site in Kemabong here on Thursday.

Tenom police chief DSP Hasan Majid said Yang Ming Zhing, 37, was found hanged on a tree by a search team after he was reported missing for six days by his colleague.

“Police investigation revealed that the victim, a skilled tunnel driller, had left his quarters on Oct 2 but failed to return.

“His colleague saw him leave the quarters believing he was trying to get better phone reception, but when he failed to return around 6 pm, the colleague immediately reported the incident to their management.

“A search operation was immediately carried out on Oct 2 and after six days into the search operation, the search team found a man hanging on a tree near the area,” he said.

Hasan said the body had already to decompose and police believed the victim had been dead for several days.

“We managed to identify the victim by the clothing he was wearing, namely a red shirt and shorts,” he said.

The body has been taken to the district hospital for a postmortem and police are currently classifying the case as sudden death.