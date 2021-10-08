Cops detain armed forces personnel member suspected of molesting woman

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 8): Police have detained a member of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) suspected of molesting a woman at a vape outlet in Taman Keramat, here, on Tuesday.

Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the 26-year-old suspect was arrested at his house in Taman Setiawangsa, here, at 12.30am today.

He said further investigation found that the suspect was working at the Batu Kentonmen Camp, here, apart from having served with the MAF for seven years.

“Screening tests were also conducted and the suspect tested negative for drugs. The suspect’s uniform, which he was believed to have been worn during the incident, was also confiscated,” he said when contacted.

Mohamad Farouk said further investigations are still being carried out and that the suspect has been remanded for four days until Sunday to assist in the investigation. — Bernama