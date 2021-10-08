Covid-19: 8 deaths, 2 BID cases in S’wak from Sept 28 – Oct 6

MIRI (Oct 8): Sarawak recorded eight Covid-19 deaths between September 28 and October 6, with two brought in dead (BID) cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update today, SDMC said the victims who all had comorbidities were aged between 52 and 80.

The first BID case on Oct 5 involved an 80-year-old woman from Kuching who had diabetes while the second BID case on the same day involved a 79-year-old man, also from Kuching, who had hypertension. Their bodies were brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Oct 5 recorded the most number of deaths with two in Kuching involving the BID cases, and one in Sarikei.

The Sarikei death involved a 52 year-old-man who had diabetes and final stage kidney disease.

On September 29, a 66-year-old man with hypertension died in Bintulu hospital while a 56 year-old-woman with hypertension, diabetes and dyslipidemia died in Sibu Hospital.

A 75-year-old man from Kapit with hypertension died in Bintulu Hospital on Oct 2 while a 57-year-old woman with hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease dies in Sarikei Hospital on Oct 4.

The death on Oct 6 involved a 64-year-old man from Sri Aman with hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease. He died in SGH.