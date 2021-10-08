Covid-19: 98.43 per cent of S’wak’s 1,339 cases today in Categories 1 and 2

MIRI (Oct 8): About 98.43 per cent or 1,318 of Sarawak’s 1,339 new Covid-19 cases today are in Categories 1 and 2 involving patients with no to mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said in its daily Covid-19 update that the remaining 21 cases comprised of four Category 3 cases with patients having pneumonia but not requiring oxygen support, six Category 4 cases with patients having pneumonia and requiring oxygen support, and 11 Category 5 cases with patients having pneumonia requiring ventilator support.

The state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 222,381.

Kuching continues to top the list of Covid-19 cases after recording a total of 431 cases today, followed by Miri with 179 cases and Sibu 115.

Nineteen districts recorded two-digit cases namely Lawas (70), Bintulu (68), Limbang (63), Mukah (39), Sarikei (35), Bau (34), Serian (33), Kanowit (26), Betong (24), Marudi (21), Sri Aman (20), Matu (20), Kapit (17), Daro (15), Samarahan (15), Simunjan (15), Lubok Antu (13), Saratok (10) and Belaga (10)

Another 13 districts reported single-digit cases namely Subis (9), Pakan (8), Song (6), Asajaya (6), Pusa (5), Kabong (5), Beluru (5), Lundu (4), Dalat (4), Selangau (3), Bukit Mabong (3), Tebedu (2), Meradong (2), Julau (2) and Tatau (2) while Tanjung Manis, Telang Usan and Sebauh recorded zero cases today.