Covid-19: Sarawak drops to second spot with 1,339 new cases out of 9,751 nationwide

MIRI (Oct 8): Sarawak reported a total of 1,339 new Covid-19 cases today, a slight decreased compared to yesterday’s 1,413 cases.

With this number, Sarawak’s accumulated cases has reached 222,381 and overtaken by Selangor which topped today’s Covid-19 statistic with 1,796 cases.

Overall, the nation recorded a total of 9,751 cases today, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah posted in his Facebook page.

He also pointed out that the cumulative number of cases nationwide has reached 2,323,478.

Other states and territories reporting new cases today included Sabah (705), Johor (864), Kuala Lumpur (313), Kedah (578), Penang (632), Kelantan (1,052), Perak (643), Negeri Sembilan (243), Pahang (551), Terengganu (650) and Malacca (244).

Perlis meanwhile recorded 94 cases, followed by Putrajaya with 45 cases and the Federal Territory of Labuan with only two cases.

In a separate post, Dr Noor Hisham revealed that intensive care unit (ICU) beds allocated to Covid-19 patients nationwide stood at 55 per cent occupancy as of 5pm yesterday (Oct 7), while non-ICU beds registered at 50 per cent occupancy.

He added that accumulate number of population with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine stood at 64.3 per cent while those with a only one dose was 74.4 per cent up to yesterday.