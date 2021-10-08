Covid-19: Yo-yo trend continues in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 8): The yo-yo trend continues in Sabah

which recorded 705 new Covid-19 cases on Friday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said these fluctuating factors are influenced by the attitude and level of compliance of the community to the SOPs.

“Although Sabah recorded a decrease in cases today, the trend of change in figures for each district is not static, but the analysis based on the graph for the cumulative 30 days shows a slowing trend,” he said.

Masidi also said 90.92 per cent of the total daily cases were in Category 1 (104) and Category 2 (537).

Four patients fell under Category 3, six under Category 4 and three under Category 5.