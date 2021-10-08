Dr Sim advises getting pulse oximeter to check oxygen levels at home

KUCHING (Oct 8): Members of the public have been advised to keep a pulse oximeter at home to check their oxygen levels, particularly for positive cases under Category 2 with mild Covid-19 symptoms.

State Disaster Management Committee advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said early detection would allow medical experts to intervene immediately and save lives.

“Even if you know that you are infected by Covid-19, your lungs may be infected without you realising you are not getting oxygen, a condition known as silent hypoxia, which is also known as happy hypoxia (not getting enough oxygen).

“You may not necessarily experience shortness of breath. Your lips become cyanosis (turning blue) but your brain, while lacking oxygen, will just have subtle delirium (can be flickering with just type error).

“But once you start to exert yourself, you may just collapse and die,” he cautioned in a Facebook post last night.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said having a pulse oximeter at home is part of self-monitoring to save lives.

He explained Covid-19 affects multiple organs and also causes pneumonia – a lung infection that worries medical specialists the most.

According to him, the challenge in this post Covid-19 vaccination era is that some may get infected without realising it as most cases are asymptomatic.

“Pulse oximeter is a very important medical equipment, which will detect whether you are suffering from hypoxia unknowingly.

“Like all instruments, you must know how to use it and use it correctly. Early detection in Category 2 (mild symptoms) allows medical experts to immediately intervene and save lives (not progressing to the next category),” he said.

Dr Sim said the public can call several help lines to be informed of how to use a pulse oximeter.

Those needing help can call 019-9612300, 019-2763200, 082-597468, or 082-354318.

“During emergencies, call 999. Together we shall overcome Covid-19!” he added.