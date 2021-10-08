Expansion in Taiwan an upside potential for Solarvest

KUCHING (October 8): Solarvest Holdings Bhd (Solarvest) possible expansion into Taiwan’s market could provide an upside potential to its earnings, analysts at Maybank Investment Bank Bhd’s research house (Maybank IB Research) opined.

In its report, it noted that Solarvest is currently applying for a 40MW floating solar project as a developer, and bidding for an EPCC contract of 90MW ground mounted solar, both in Taiwan.

There are, however, no indicative project value was disclosed.

“However, management estimates that the first project would have lower double digit IRR, and gross profit margin of between 10 to 15 per cent for the EPCC contract. The outcome for both tenders are expected by the second half of 2022 (2H22),” it said.

On the domestic front, Maybank IB Research pointed out that Solarvest’s workforce capacity at its construction sites will be back to full capacity this month.

“MCO 3.0 and full lockdown (FMCO) in May and June 2021 have led to construction progress being halted at all its sites, which dragged revenue contribution from the EPCC segment – down 64 per cent q-o-q to RM21.6 million in 1QFY22. Nevertheless, construction works have gradually resumed since September 1; it targets to be back to full operating capacity from October 2021,” the research team explained.

On its orderbook, the research team said the group has an outstanding order book ofr RM629 million.

“Solarvest has secured a total RM494.2 million new contracts for YTD-FY22 comprising EPCC contracts to develop the LSS4 projects (RM418.2 million), and rooftop solar for residential, commercial and industrial (C&I) (RM76 million) buildings.

“We estimate unbilled orderbook for its EPCC services stood at RM629 million as of October 5, 2021, or 2.8-folds FY21’s revenue. The projects are expected to complete by end-2023. Current tenderbook is circa RM1 billion (for its Malaysia ops); majority relates to LSS projects,” it added.