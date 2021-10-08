Historic chapel needs help to repair hill slope

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 8): Here in Kota Kinabalu, sits a humble 117-year-old wooden chapel.

If walls could talk, this chapel, the oldest wooden chapel in Sabah which has been gazetted as a heritage building, would have many stories to share on its history, experiences and adherents throughout the decades.

Nearby the chapel is the original SM Lok Yuk school, another renowned school in the capital of Sabah. Both these structures are nestled on a 10-acre site on Signal Hill adjacent to the centre of the city of Kota Kinabalu and shares the same land area with the Sabah Theological Seminary (STS), an interdenominational Protestant seminary with a full hostel campus on site.

More than 1,000 students from Malaysia and across Southeast Asia pursue theological studies at STS whose facilities include an administration and teaching block, a chapel, lecturers’ apartments, students’ hostel, and a computerised library.

A wide range of academic and practical courses are offered in Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin and English. The degree and Masters of Theology programmes are accredited by ATESEA.

The Seminary is interdenominational and is supported by a broad base of churches both in Malaysia and abroad.

STS also looks after the upkeep of the 117-year-old wooden chapel which has seen scores of activities in its century-long history and was even used and converted into a hospital during the Japanese incursion.

Sadly, the recent heavy downpour caused landslides to the surrounding slopes around the seminary as well as structural damages which can pose a danger to passers-by. Four areas of landslide around the seminary and school have been identified.

To assist STS in its repair works, Wanita MCA Sabah together with the local Community Leader (PPM) for DUN N19 Likas, Dr Chang Kee Ying applied for funds from the Ministry of National Unity via Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker who was then its deputy minister.

Responding to STS’ predicament, the ministry approved a generous sum of RM150,000 for the seminary.

“As there is still a long way to go for repairs and to preserve the beauty and history of the heritage chapel, I would like to call on all Sabahans and Malaysians to help save this 117-year-old gem,” said Wanita MCA Sabah chairperson Datuk Dr Pamela Yong.

“Sabahans showed our indomitable spirit when we came together following the 2015 Ranau earthquake. As mutual respect and harmony are the hallmarks of Sabah’s multiethnic and multireligious makeup that keep us strong, let us once again join our hands to rebuild this hidden gem of history, literally in the Land Below the Wind,” said the MCA Deputy Secretary General.

Those who would like to contribute to help them repair the surrounding ground damages caused by the recent landslides can contact the seminary.

Sabah Theological Seminary principal Reverend Datuk Dr Thu En Yu said the remedial works would cost over RM2 million.

As the chapel operates on public and private funding, Dr Thu said it would really help from the public.