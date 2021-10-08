Jobless Kuching man jailed 6 months, 2 days for possessing 0.15 grams of syabu

KUCHING (Oct 8): The Magistrates’ Court here today jailed an unemployed man for six months and two days for possession of 0.15 grams of syabu.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Ahmad Faizzirul Ahmad Suhardian Syah, 25, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 12 (3) of the same Act.

The Section provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000, up to five years in prison, or both upon conviction.

Ahmad Faizzirul, who was unrepresented by counsel, committed the act on April 5 around 9am at his residence in Kampung Rampangi.

During a raid on the house, police found a transparent plastic packet containing two small straws filled with a powder and crystal lumps suspected to be syabu.

In the same courtroom, a man was sentenced to six months and one day in jail for possessing 0.11 grams of syabu.

Michael Entalang Lium, 23, was charged with committing the act on April 5 around 10.15pm at a shophouse in Tondong, Sungai Moyan, here.

During the raid, police found a transparent plastic packet which contained crystal lumps suspected to be syabu.

Michael was also unrepresented by counsel.

Both cases were prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang.