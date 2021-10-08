Limbang to extend vaccination to PwDs and those left out

MIRI (Oct 8): Limbang Divisional Health office will extend the Covid-19 mobile vaccination programme for persons with disabilities (PwD) and those unable to make it to the national adult and adolescent immunisation programme (PICK).

This will include bed-ridden patients, adults and adolescents 12 to 17 years old who fell through the cracks during the initial exercise.

According to a statement from the divisional health office, parents or guardians of children with disabilities or home patients are advised to furnish the department with relevant information for arrangements to be made.

“Information related to full name, home address and telephone number should be sent to 013-8301046 next Tuesday (Oct 12),” the statement said.

The mobile vaccination team will contact the family on the date of the vaccination later.

The target groups can contact Limbang Vaccination Centre (PPV) hotline for queries on this service provided by the department in its community outreach programme.