Maybank to achieve banking sustainability milestone with Malaysia REC purchase

Maybank has signed a letter of intent with TNBX Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), to purchase Malaysia Renewable Energy Certificates (mRECs) that is equivalent to 70 per cent of its Malaysian operations’ Scope 2 carbon emissions.

This will make Maybank the first bank in Malaysia to purchase these non-tangible energy commodities to support renewable energy generation as part of its sustainability goals.

An REC is a tradable, market-based instrument that is produced for every 1MWh of renewable energy generation delivered to the grid, together with all the associated environmental benefits of displacing 1MWh of conventional power.

RECs enable anyone, anywhere, to switch to renewable energy, and allows the certificate owner to claim the environmental benefits of the clean energy production as the green attributes/carbon credits are passed to the purchaser.

They also provide green power options in areas that may not be suitable for renewable resources, allowing renewable facilities to be located where they are the most efficient.

Maybank’s intended purchase of these mRECs will be for an initial five-year period beginning January 2022. It is expected to help reduce the Group’s Scope 2 carbon emissions within its Malaysian operations by some 70 per cent each year.

The Malaysian operations account for about 63 per cent of the group’s total Scope 2 emissions in 2020, which totaled 109,300 tCO2.

Maybank Group president and chief executive officer, Datuk Abdul Farid Alias said that the intended purchase of the mRECs is one of the components of Maybank’s overall efforts to achieve its sustainability goals that were recently announced as part of the group’s five-year M25 Plan.

In July 2021, Maybank presented its long-term sustainability commitments designed to propel the group’s growth and strengthen its position as a regional ESG leader. One of the four headline commitments on sustainability include achieving a Carbon Neutral position for Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and Net Zero Carbon Equivalent position by 2050.

“The introduction of the mRECs to our portfolio is a step towards realising our carbon neutral position by 2030 and reflects our ultimate pursuit in driving responsible transition through our commitment to opt for renewable energy, wherever possible, to power our Group operations,” he said.

“We are also supporting the overall ecosystem as the proceeds from the intended purchase of the mRECs will be used to construct more renewable energy plants and thus encourage the further development of such energy sources in the country.”

TNBX Sdn Bhd is currently the only single provider of mRECs and with recognition of certification from I-REC.