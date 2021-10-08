Melaka State Election should be postponed due to Covid-19 situation – Umno deputy president

SEREMBAN (Oct 8): Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan is of the view that the Melaka State Election should be postponed as the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country has yet to subside.

He said the government and the Election Commission (EC) should consider the views of medical experts on the impact of the election on the country and the people, should it be held.

Mohamad said many have also expressed worry that the election could trigger another wave of Covid-19 in the country like what happened in the Sabah State Election last year.

“Although almost 90 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated, the infection rate can still increase because the virus is already in the community.

“We must listen to the views of medical experts and give them due consideration,” he told reporters after handing over assistance to the elderly, single mothers, the asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) and orphans at Masjid Kampung Sega, Rantau, here today.

Mohamad, however, said if the decision to hold the state election remains, the EC should only allow election campaign to be conducted online and voting be held over a few days.

The Melaka State Assembly was dissolved on October 4 following the move by four assemblymen — Datuk Seri Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Ind-Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas) — in declaring a loss of confidence in and withdrawing support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali.

The Election Commission (EC) received official notification of the dissolution of the 14th Melaka State Legislative Assembly on October 4 from Melaka state legislative assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh after the Umno-led state government lost its majority in the assembly.

Based on Article 19 (4) of the Melaka state constitution, an election must be held within a period of 60 days from the dissolution of the state assembly. – Bernama