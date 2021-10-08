Medical association opposes holding Melaka election at this time due to Covid-19

KUCHING (Oct 8): Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) does not agree that the Melaka state election should be held at this time.

Its president Dr Koh Kar Chai, said holding elections could only be done when the country has at least returned to a state close to normal like before the pandemic.

He said holding elections at this time is a selfish move, especially among the country’s politicians as the number of Covid-19 infections is still at a high level.

“Many say that we are in a sad situation right now because the previous Sabah state elections has triggered the spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia.

“Although the rate of Covid-19 vaccine among Malaysians is high, but the number of infected is still high. Daily active cases now number in the thousands with the daily death rate in excess of a hundred.

“Isn’t this a serious number for politicians who are working hard to hold elections? Holding state elections now is like ‘out from the frying pan and into the fire’,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Koh also described those who wanted the election to be held now had forgotten the number of people and frontline workers killed in their efforts to deal with Covid-19 over the past two years.

“Medical frontline personnel have been fighting this pandemic for almost two years. Many holidays have been frozen and there are a large number who choose to stay away from home or not return home for fear of carrying the virus to their loved ones.

“The lives of front-line workers have never been normal and have never stopped accepting the admission of Covid patients to hospitals, Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC), Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) and others.

“The vaccination programme alone gives a little relief to this tired and dedicated frontliners,” he said.

Dr Koh questioned what would happen to the truce that was called by politicians from opposing sides and their pledge to work together for the sake of the people.

As far as the medical fraternity is concerned, Dr Koh said everyone is dead against a state election being held during this time, not at least till the current situation returns to near normal.