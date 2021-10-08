More Sabah assemblymen expected to leave opposition



KOTA KINABALU: More opposition assemblypersons in Sabah are expected to switch their allegiance, said Beaufort Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Isnin Aliasnih.

He said this to reporters when met during Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob’s press conference on Friday, where the latter had announced his departure from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

Isnin claimed that several assemblypersons have reached out to the government political parties but are still contemplating their decision.

When asked to clarify, he revealed that these assemblypersons are from Warisan.

“So, I would like to urge them to work together with us in the government. There are four more years for us to develop our respective constituencies,” said Isnin, who is also the Klias assemblyman.

He said that some of the opposition elected representatives are still doubting their move because of their loyalty towards their leader and they are perhaps afraid of making the move.

Isnin had also lauded Yusof for his decision to become a government-friendly independent, describing it as a wise move.