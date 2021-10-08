Official request to extradite Nur Sajat done – Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 8): Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan today said that police have applied for an extradition request from their counterparts in Thailand authorities to arrest cosmetic entrepreneur Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman.

Abd Jalil told Malay daily Harian Metro that they have also sent the same request to Australia where allegedly Nur Sajat plans to seek refuge.

“The application process for Sajat’s extradition has been completed and has been sent to the Thai authorities and a third country, Australia.

“We are currently waiting for further decisions from the Thai authorities and the third country before the process of bringing Sajat back is done,” he was quoted saying.

In the report, Abd Jalil said that if there are no problems, the process of bringing Sajat back will be implemented according to international legal channels.

“Police will continue the process of repatriating Sajat as Malaysia and Thailand are bound by a treaty that allows the process to repatriate wanted persons or wanted criminals to be carried out.

“This application will be made in the near future but it depends on the country whether it will meet our request or not,” he said.

Last month, it was widely reported that Nur Sajat was arrested by Thai immigration authorities.

The arrest was made on September 8 based on information from Malaysian authorities on the whereabouts of Nur Sajat in Bangkok, Thailand.

Media reports claimed that the 36-year-old was detained in a luxury condominium in Bangkok with a man and a Thai woman during the immigration raid.

The cosmetics entrepreneur is being sought by the authorities after she missed a Shariah Court hearing date in February this year concerning a case brought against her almost three years ago.

Her absence from proceedings then triggered a search party by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais), who had said they empowered 122 personnel and enforcement officers to find and arrest Nur Sajat.

On March 1, the police stated their readiness to assist in the search for Nur Sajat and were subsequently roped in to join the hunt upon a request by Jais.

The Shariah Court charge against Nur Sajat was made under Section 10(a) of the Shariah Crimes (State of Selangor) Enactment 1995 which provides for a sentence not exceeding RM5,000 or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both, if convicted.

Section 10 refers to the Shariah offence of insulting Islam or causing Islam to be insulted either by mocking or blaspheming the faith and its associated practices and rituals either in a written, pictorial or photographic form.

The charges were allegedly connected to a religious event that she organised in 2018 where she appeared in a baju kurung. – MalayMail