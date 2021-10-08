Over 1,000 Kapit townsfolk petition authorities to resolve woeful internet service

KAPIT (Oct 8): Over 1,000 folks here signed a letter to petition the authorities to resolve the recent unsatisfactory internet services in Kapit town.

Their spokesperson Jason Yeo told The Borneo Post that the internet connection in Kapit recently has been “either very slow or non-existent” and a source of great frustration to local subscribers.

“The petition is addressed to Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi who is also Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, to bring this matter to his attention and to seek his help to forward our grievance to the relevant ministry and agency.

“Within a few days of launching the campaign in regard to the recent unsatisfactory internet service in town, we collected more than 1,000 signatures and forwarded the letter to an enforcement officer at the Kapit office of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry,” he said.

Yeo said it is the hope of folks here that the relevant authorities take heed of their plight for better internet coverage, stressing that rural areas “deserve the same attention as Kuching or Sibu.”

He added that apart from the poor internet coverage, townsfolk have to also put up with unstable telecommunications services.