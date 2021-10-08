Petronas Marine conducts first LNG bunkering ops in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (October 8): Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), through the Petronas Marine brand, has conducted its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation in Sabah via its dedicated LNG bunker vessel (LBV) MV Avenir Advantage.

The national oil company said the LNG bunkering for HL Green, the world’s largest 180,000-tonne LNG-powered vessel, was carried out 12 nautical miles from Sandakan Port.

The successful operation was an internal collaborative effort between Petronas Marine, Petronas Energy and Gas Trading Sdn Bhd, Petronas Dagangan Bhd, and their external partner Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd.

Head of Petronas Marine Emry Mohd Tamrin said along with its previous operations at Port Klang in Selangor and Sungai Udang Port in Melaka, the latest effort signifies a major step towards developing Malaysia as an LNG bunkering hub.

“It also further solidifies Petronas Marine’s presence as a one-stop marine solutions partner providing cost-competitive cleaner fuels and reliable services to meet the energy demands of its customers sustainably,” he said in a statement.

Emry said the LNG bunkering solution underscores Petronas’ efforts to drive greater use of LNG as a cleaner and economically competitive source of energy in the marine industry, as well as to support concerted efforts by the International Maritime Organization in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from shipping activities. — Bernama