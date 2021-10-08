PM: 10,000 members in ‘Squad Keluarga Malaysia’ to travel country, help the needy

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 8): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has reiterated his promise that one in the country will be left behind under his “Keluarga Malaysia” initiative.

At the official launch today, the prime minister introduced “Squad Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Squad), which he said comprises 10,000 people who will traverse the nation and provide aid to those who have been hit by the Covid-19 health and economic crises.

Ismail Sabri said the squad is a collaboration with several ministries and NGOs, but it will be spearheaded by the Welfare Department, which is under the purview of the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry headed by Datuk Seri Rina Harun.

“For today’s launch, 10,000 members of the Malaysian Family Squad will travel throughout the country looking for those affected by the pandemic. This figure is set to rise when more ministries and agencies as well as volunteers join us,” he said in his speech.

Ismail Sabri said the various ministries and agencies are working hard to make sure they have the right products in place to meet the people’s needs. In order to do so, they are introducing the Key Happiness Outcome (KHO) as an evaluation tool for its effectiveness.

“The KHO will complement our Key Performance Index and this as well as the Happiness Index will be used as our guideline,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also said that his priority is to improve the nation’s economy that has been battered by the pandemic.

He said that the work will be guided by his “Keluarga Malaysia” values, which are Inclusivity, Common Ground and Contentment. – MalayMail