PRS submits list of DUN incumbents for CM’s approval

KUCHING (Oct 8): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) has submitted its list of all incumbent candidates for the 12th state election to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg for approval.

PRS Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan confirmed that the candidates have been agreed at the party level.

“So far, we have nominated all incumbents to contest again and there are no new faces.

“However, it is up to the Chief Minister to evaluate and see their performance later,” he told reporters when welcoming bodybuilders Buda Anchah and Dr Malvern Abdullah at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) today.

Snowdan, who is also a member of the party’s selection committee, said the candidates were chosen by the selection committee headed by president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

The Balai Ringin assemblyman said normally the names nominated and proposed by the president are likely to be nominated.

“However, if there is a change, even if it is at the last minute, but so far for PRS all incumbents have been renominated,” he said.

Snowdan said he would continue to defend the seat he has held for three terms.

“For me, I am confident of winning and also other PRS candidates because we know where our strengths are.

“Similarly, the results or performance of each candidate have been known to the chief minister himself and certain units,” he added.

According to him, while many are satisfied with the GPS government, there are still areas needing to be developed, especially in rural areas, so continuity of development is very important.

“And the best is GPS because we are a local party that has nothing to do with political parties from the peninsula and Sabah.

“Then if there is any decision, we will determine ourselves without having to refer to them,” added Snowdan.

Traditionally, the DUN seats allocated to PRS are Baleh, Murum, Belaga, Pelagus, Ngemah, Kakus, Tamin, Samalaju, Batang Ai, Balai Ringin, and Bukit Begunan.