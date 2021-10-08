PSB reps will give the 2022 State Budget special meeting a miss – president

KUCHING (Oct 8): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) elected representatives will not be attending the special meeting on 2022 State Budget on Oct 12, said its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, also questioned the purpose of having a the special meeting which is scheduled to take place at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here at 10am.

He said a State Budget for Sarawak is an official document prepared by the state government presenting the anticipated revenue and proposed expenditures for the coming financial year.

“In a parliamentary system, the budget which is the annual state government official statement requires the approval of the Legislature.

“Standing Order 63 states that the draft estimates of the state expenditures and revenue for the succeeding year shall be laid upon the table before the introduction into the Dewan of the annual Supply Bill.

“Therefore, before the Budget can be sanctified, it must obtain the approval of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN),” he said in a statement today.

Wong pointed out that a State Budget is a serious official document which must not be treated so perfunctorily as just to give a ‘Mesyuarat Khas Belanjawan Negeri 2022‘ (Special Meeting on 2022 State Budget) at the BCCK.

He said even though all the elected representatives had been invited to attend the meeting, it was not stated for what purpose.

He further queried: “Why is the mesyuarat khas (special meeting) not held in the DUN?”

Wong felt that a special meeting on the 2022 State Budget to be held at a convention hall “cannot be treated too seriously”.

“It is just an attempt by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to relate some good budget news to the people at large, hoping to gain some political mileage,” he said.

Since it is just a briefing session, he opined that the 2022 State Budget cannot be taken as real or official.

Even if under the Emergency Order, he said, the Chief Minister may have the absolute power over the handling of the annual Budget, therefore PSB was of the opinion that the state government and the DUN Speaker’s office can organise one or two days sitting to allow the 2022 Budget to be officially tabled in the DUN to seek approval.

“If not, it is not doing justice to such an important document as the 2022 State Budget,” Wong pointed out.

He stressed that the State Budget made known outside DUN and without the approval of DUN may seem to be an unofficial 2022 Budget for Sarawak.

Given this, he said PSB elected representatives are not going to attend the Oct 12 special meeting.