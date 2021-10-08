Public told to avoid Waqf-related investment scams by knowing the trustee, custodians

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 8): The public has been reminded that the State Islamic Religious Council (SIRC) is the sole trustee of waqf assets so that they will not fall for investment scams.

Malaysian Waqf Foundation (YWM) chief executive officer, Assoc Prof Dr Amir Shaharuddin, said SIRC is of utmost importance as the trustee and secondly come YWM; the Waqf, Zakat and Haj Department (JAWHAR); and corporations that are created and given the “mutawalli” (custodian of waqf) status.

“We who manage the waqf must be smart because there are many who claim they want to make a waqf but it is not monitored or supervised well.

“The public must study carefully where the waqf is channeled to. Investors must seek waqf entities that have the authority; that is crucial,” he advised during a panel session at the InvestSmart Fest 2021 organised by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today.

On the new approach whereby unit trust companies have a waqf element such as the operations of Kenanga Investors Bhd and Maybank Investment Bank Bhd, he said the derived income would be distributed based on the agreements.

“After they successfully collect RM10 million from investors, the amount would be invested professionally. If they earned a 10 per cent dividend, the investors would get an income of RM1 million, which would then be distributed based on the agreement, such as 50 per cent would be given to the investors and 50 per cent would be endowed.

“The investors would not lose the entire dividend money, as half would be endowed to YWM or SIRC… YWM would utilise the waqf fund received by deciding on which projects to be undertaken,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assoc Prof Dr Azman Mohd Noor from the IIUM Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance (IIiBF), International Islamic University Malaysia, said even professionals fell for investment scams frequentlly.

He urged the SC to issue guidelines on waqf, and fund managers that want to introduce funds with a waqf element must comply with the rules.

The eighth instalment of InvestSmart Fest, which is being held virtually from Oct 8 to 10, coincides with the Financial Education Network’s (FEN) Financial Literacy Month 2021 and the IOSCO World Investor Week 2021, a global effort among capital market regulators to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and empowerment.

Introduced in 2014, InvestSmart Fest is part of the SC’s investor education efforts focused on enhancing financial and investment literacy.

Moving forward, the SC said in a statement that it will continue to carry out initiatives in support of the FEN’s Malaysia National Strategy for Financial Literacy, to elevate financial literacy among Malaysians and promote responsible financial and investment behaviour. – Bernama