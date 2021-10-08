Pujut senior citizen fined RM5,000 for careless driving leading to motorcyclist’s injury

MIRI (Oct 8): The Magistrates’ Court here yesterday (Oct 7) fined a 62-year-old RM5,000 in default two months’ jail for careless and inconsiderate driving, which resulted in an accident last February.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu convicted Sim Kiok Enn from Jalan Pujut-Lutong on her own guilty plea.

She committed the offence while driving along Jalan Dato Permaisuri here around noon on Feb 17.

In presenting the facts of the case, prosecuting officer ASP Koay Kok Ping told the court that the accident occurred due to Sim’s carelessness, which caused injuries to a motorcyclist.

Investigations revealed that in the incident, Sim had come out of an intersection at Jalan Dato Permaisuri and crashed into a motorcycle ridden by an 18-year-old.

According to Koay, the teenager was traveling on a straight path and could not dodge Sim’s vehicle, which hit and injured him.

The offence under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Amended 2020) provides for a fine of between RM5,000 and RM10,000 and up to 12 months in jail upon conviction.