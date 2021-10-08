Samariang man gets 12 months’ jail, 2 lashes for injuring dad with cleaver

KUCHING (Oct 8): The Sessions Court here today sentenced an unemployed man to 12 months in jail and two strokes of the rotan for injuring his father with a cleaver after being asked to look for a job.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman convicted Muhammad Shafiq Norisam, 24, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 324 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

The Section provides for up to 10 years in prison, or a fine, or caning, or any two such punishments upon conviction.

Muhammad Shafiq was charged with voluntarily causing hurt upon his 50-year-old father using a cleaver in an incident on Oct 3 around 9.30pm at their home in Bandar Baru Samariang, here.

Based on the facts of the case, Muhammad Shafiq’s father and mother had reprimanded him and advised him to find a job, which angered him and escalated to an argument with his father.

Muhammad Shafiq then went to the kitchen to get a cleaver and threatened to slash his father with it.

When his mother tried to calm him, Muhammad Shafiq slapped her right cheek instead.

This led to a scuffle, which caused the cleaver to slip out of Muhammad Shafiq’s hand and land on his father’s right leg and wounding him.

The father subsequently lodged a police report for further action.

In mitigation, Muhammad Shafiq sought a lenient sentence as he was remorseful and promised not to do it again.

However, deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Aiman ​​Mutallib Mohamad Shariff requested Muhammad Shafiq be given a heavy sentence due to the gravity of the offence, which involved his own family members.

The court ordered that Muhammad Shafiq’s jail sentence take effect from the date of his arrest on Oct 3.

He was unrepresented by counsel.