School board to use part of govt grants for teachers’ allowances

SIBU (Oct 8): Sarawak United Association of Private Chinese Secondary School Management Board will use part of the Sarawak grant this year as welfare allowances for their teaching and non-teaching staff.

Its president Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming said the board had set aside RM647,900 this year as welfare allowance. A total of 633 teaching and non-teaching staff would be receiving it.

“A total of 599 full time teaching and non-teaching staff will receive RM1,100 and RM750 respectively while 34 part time teaching staff will receive the allowances based on the number of their teaching sessions, ranging from RM500 to RM1,100.

“The allowance will be sent to each school this month and the schools will assist in distributing the allowance to the teaching staff,” he said at the Long Service cum Teacher Retirement Awards Ceremony for Teachers of Sarawak Independent Chinese Secondary School via zoom yesterday.

He said teachers were important elements in the development of schools.

“If a teacher is strong, the students will be strong. If a teacher is strong, then the school is also strong,” he said.

He also said that in recent years, the board had realised that in improving the quality of a school, it was necessary to pay attention to the welfare and quality of the teaching staff.

In addition to making good use of Sarawak’s government funding to increase the salary and benefits of teachers, he said the board must also ensure that teachers could receive trainings to give quality education to their students.

“To build quality professional teaching staff, the board has come up with ‘Guide to Salary and Welfare for Teachers of Independent Chinese Secondary Schools in Sarawak for 2021-2023’ last year,” he said.

The guidelines would help the management board of every Independent Chinese Secondary School to formulate teachers’ salaries.

“When it comes to welfare, there is a reference, and schools are encouraged to make adjustments according to their financial capabilities. The same goes to the adjustment of salary,” he said.

Meanwhile, 27 teachers from seven Independent Chinese Secondary Schools in Sarawak received the Long Service awards and two teachers received the Retirement awards during the event.