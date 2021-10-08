SDMC: 10 more longhouses put under EMCO

MIRI (Oct 8): Ten more longhouses in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhance Movement Control Order (EMCO), with five in Lubok Antu, three in Sri Aman and two in Pakan.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update today, the 10 longhouses are Rh Anggang, Mejong, Skrang, Lubok Antu put under EMCO from yesterday until Oct 16; Rh Nyalau, Nibong Asal, Lubok Antu; Rh Temeling, Bintong, Batang Ai, Lubok Antu; Rh Chunggat, Pulau, Skrang, Lubok Antu; Rh Thomas, Plasok, Skrang, Lubok Antu; Rh Jenging, Tg Meladin, Sri Aman; Rh Marawi, Gua Ming, Sri Aman; Rh Madei, Guntong, Undop, Sri Aman; Rh Mambang, Sg Pasie, Ulu Buku, Pakan; and Rh Jantan, Tebuk Awak, Pakan put under EMCO from today until Oct 17.

Two other longhouses had their EMCO extended. They are Rh Sengat, Batu 8, Limbang from Oct 10-16 and Rh Lana, Kampung Sepangah Medamit, Limbang from Oct 11-17.

Meanwhile, eight longhouses in Saratok, Kabong, Lubok Antu, Sri Aman and Sarikei as well as one industrial area in Miri, have had their EMCO lifted today.

The longhouses were Rh Balaki, Drau Ulu, Kaki Wong, Krian, Saratok; Rh Rajak, Plassu, Sg Padi, Batang Binjai, Kabong; Rh Christina, Rembai, Skrang, Lubuk Antu; Rh Antau, Bunu Beging Skrang, Lubuk Antu; Rh Brandah, Tanjung Riang, Sri Aman; Rh Buni, Sg Sentebu, Sarikei; Rh Meringai, Sg Kerubong Selalang, Sarikei; and Rh Gerinching, Sg Jagit Sare, Sarikei while the industrial area is the Sarawak Slipways Sdn Bhd, Lot 204, Kuala Baram Industrial Estate, Miri.

On another development, SDMC said the state police have issued 19 compounds for standard operating procedure (SOP) violations today, with nine for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or manually registering attendance when entering a premises, eight for failure to observe physical distancing, one for not wearing face mask and one for being in public area after the permitted time.

All in all the state police have issued a total of 11,589 SOP compounds since the Movement Control Order was first enforced in March 2020.