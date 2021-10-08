SDMC: Cinemas in Sarawak can operate beginning Oct 10 subject to SOP

MIRI (Oct 8): Cinemas in Sarawak can resume operation under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Programme (NRP) starting Oct 10, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its Covid-19 update today said it had agreed to allow the Creative Industry Sector, which include cinemas, to operate with strict compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOP).

The SOP for Creative Industry Sector can be viewed via SDMC’s website at http://sarawakdisastermc.com.

Meanwhile. SDMC announced the end of nine more clusters in the state today after no new cases were reported in the past 28 days.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update, the clusters were the Nansang Tugong, Pakan Cluster; Jero Gelasah, Subis Cluster; Merajang, Limbang Cluster; Maxbi Libai, Subis Cluster; Nanga Tapih, Betong Cluster; Jalan Masuri, Sibu Cluster; Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Sibu Cluster; Jalan Bintulu-Miri Dua, Bintulu Cluster and Sungai Sawa, Pakan Cluster.

There are currently 80 clusters still active statewide with 11 clusters reporting a total of 38 new cases today, SDMC added.

The clusters that reported new cases were Tembok Limbang Cluster (8), Sepangah Cluster (7), Kampung Segedup Cluster (7), Bungey 2 Cluster (4), Long Urun Cluster (4), Jalan Usaha Jaya Dua Cluster (2), Kampung Lintang Baru Cluster (2), Duras Cluster (1), Mapu Cluster (1), Sibuluh-Nowang Cluster (1) and Tanah Mawang Cluster (1)

SDMC said another 69 active clusters have not reported new cases today.