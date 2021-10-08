Search radius for five missing at sea widens further as operation enters sixth day

KUCHING (Oct 8): The search radius for the five individuals who went missing after they headed out to fish in waters between Karang Berumput and Tukun Bass, some 9.3 nautical miles from Santubong on Oct 3, widened further today as the operation entered its sixth day.

In a statement, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak said the operation would focus on 15 nautical miles from the coast, around Besi Buruk, Tanjung Sipang, Karang Berumput, Tukun Bass, and Pulau Lakei.

“The search operation today also includes assets from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Sarawak Marine Fisheries Department, Sarawak Coast Guard, and Civil Defence Force.

“We are also assisted by eight fishing boats from the maritime community. The aerial search is aided by assets from the Bomba aerial unit and aerial team,” said MMEA.

The agency said however no new clues were found so far.

The five missing victims are Khamizan Saidi, 40 (skipper); Ng Ching Hui, 36; Christopher Teo, 32; Yap Tze Kang, 41; and Leo Dy Lee Jiann Tarn, 35.

They were reported missing after failing to return from a fishing trip.