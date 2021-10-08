SGH looking for family members, next of kin of Luke Kecambang

KUCHING (Oct 8): Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is currently looking for family members or next of kin of a male patient known as Luke Kecambang.

According to a statement by SGH, the patient was taken to the Emergency and Trauma Department by ambulance recently after receiving a call from members of the public.

During his stay at the hospital’s ward nobody had visited him.

The patient, who is still in the SGH men’s medical ward, informed that he is from Kampung Sungai Bulu/Buluh, Sadong Jaya.

His last known address is at Samariang and he claims to have a sibling known as Bunuk Kecambang.

The cooperation of the National Registration Department has been sought to verify the identity of the patient through thumb print.

In this regard, the hospital requests the public or the next of kin who know the patient to immediately contact the SGH medical social work officer, Dr Asri, at 0113-6314733 immediately.