Sindumin assemblyman quits Warisan after earlier denying rumours of leaving

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 8): Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Yusof Yacob on Friday morning announced his resignation from Warisan and declared himself as an independent assemblyman.

The 66-year-old Warisan information chief said that he made the decision in the interest of the people as he could provide better services to them by aligning himself with the government.

“There is a lot to be done for the people in Sipitang and as an Opposition (lawmaker) I am unable to provide assistance to the people,” he said at a press conference.

Yusof had earlier denied rumours that he was leaving Warisan by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Yusof told reporters he is supporting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

There was speculation earlier that Yusof would rejoin Umno, and he was also being wooed by Bersatu Sabah.

His resignation came after Warisan last week denied that 15 of its state assemblymen had quit and had supported GRS.

In February this year, Sebatik assemblyman Hassan A Gani Pg Amir also left Warisan and joined Bersatu.

Warisan won 23 seats in the last state election. The party is left with 20 assemblymen in the 78-member state assembly.

Its Bugaya assemblyman, Manis Mukah Mohd Darah, passed away on November 17 last year.