SMK Bintulu bags top three prizes for Nasa Space Apps Sarawak junior section

KUCHING (Oct 8): SMK Bintulu has won all top three prizes for the Nasa Space Apps Sarawak junior category.

Team Change Maker, Team Beyond Infinity, and Team E410 from the school won RM3,000, RM1,500, and RM1,000 respectively.

Consolation prizes of RM500 each went to Team ADLM from SMK Sacred Heart Sibu and Team Magellanic Cloud of SMK Serian.

Team ADLM also won the special award of US$500 Azure credits sponsored by Microsoft for the best use of Azure platform.

In the senior category, Team SMK Pujut Educator – made up of teachers – won the top prize of RM5,000, while Team Crocodile – Monash University Malaysia undergraduates based in Miri – won the second prize of RM3,000.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s undergraduates in Team Rockspace won the RM2,000 third prize.

Consolation prizes of RM1,000 each went to Team A Tech from Riam Institute of Technology and Team Dirty Bits from Unimas.

Participants worked on solving 20 challenges provided by Nasa ranging from space debris, space landing, understanding our Sun, growing food in space to challenges related to Earth such as the massive amount of trash we have in the ocean, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seven teams from Space Apps Sarawak will be nominated for the global judging, competing with 356 teams from around the globe for the 10 different awards by the Nasa global organising team.

The global winner will get a fully sponsored trip to watch a spacecraft launch in the US, if travel is permitted.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research said it would hold a bigger Nasa Hackathon in Sarawak next year.

Permanent secretary Kameri Affandi said to attract more participants, more attractive programmes and prizes would be introduced.

He said the Space Apps Sarawak hackathon gave local talents the chance to solve global challenges that are impacting our lives through science, technology, engineering, and maths.

“It is a challenge that requires a multitude of skillsets ranging from technical to non-technical for it to be successful.

“It is not just about technology, coding, and science, but also encourages collaboration, creativity, critical thinking, and most importantly, communication,” he said.

This year’s Nasa Space Apps Challenge Sarawak was part of the Nasa-led international 48-hour global hackathon that took place in cities worldwide.

In Sarawak, the event took place for the first time on a large scale through the ministry in partnership with Realfun Learning Centre.