Unifor presents RM3.02 mil to 8 religious bodies

KUCHING (Oct 8): Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) of the Chief Minister’s office yesterday presented grants totalling RM3.02million to eight religious organisations in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, who is also minister in-charge of Unifor was on hand to present the cheques. Accompanying him was deputy State Secretary Datuk Ik Pahon.

The grants were presented through state assemblymen or representatives of the religious organisations.

Among those who received the grant cheques were Assistant Minister of Community Wellbeing Datuk Francis Harden who is Simanggang assemblyman, Assistant Minister of Native Laws and Customs Datuk John Sikie Tayai who is Kakus assemblyman, Datuk Ding Kuong Hing (Meradong), Abdul Yakub Arbi (Balingian), Christopher Gira (Tamin) and Alexander Vincent (Ngemah).

The next cheque presentation will be held today.