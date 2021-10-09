Baleh HEP cofferdam stable and secure

KAPIT (Oct 9): Responding to a viral report on Whatsapp on Oct 5 of a seepage at the Baleh HEP cofferdam, Sarawak Energy Bhd and China Gezhouba Group of Companies confirmed that the report is baseless.

The ‘seepage’ is in fact a controlled release of water, the Kapit Disaster Management Committee said yesterday.

It said the committee led by its deputy chairman Galong Luang, together with officials from Kapit Resident Office, Kapit District Office, Bukit Mabong District Office, Public Works Department, Fire and Rescue Dept, police, and Sarawak Rivers’ Board visited the dam site yesterday to check the actual situation on the ground.

Galong said they were briefed by SEB project engineers Albert Yeo and Sedah Jagop who said the ‘seepage was a controlled release of water which is a common phenomenon in dam building.

“There is no cause for concern. The cofferdam is stable and secure. It is designed and built according to specification,” he said.

Apart from Yeo others present at the briefing were CGGC project manager Yuan Hao, its chief engineer Li Xueping and administrative officer Tan Huang.