Chong cries out for suffering of commuters caused by construction of flyover

KUCHING (Oct 9): Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen questioned the need for the three-month closure of the Kuching Mile 7 traffic light junction for the flyover project and what compensation the contractor is required to pay for the inconvenience caused to the public.

“In addition, what are the work schedules of that part of the Pan Borneo Highway project covering the 6th Mile, 7th Mile and 10th Mile of Penrissen Road Kuching?

“What steps will be taken to help ease the traffic jam problem at those places, especially during the peak hours, that is, from 6.30am to 9am and 5pm to 7.30pm,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chong said yesterday he had submitted two questions to the Parliament asking the Minister of Works Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to be answerable to the heavy traffic jams caused by the prolonged flyover construction work carried out at the three junctions at 6th Mile, 7th Mile and 10th Mile.

“The Minister of Works, is a Member of Parliament from Sarawak. I urge that he pays a little more attention to the projects in Sarawak. It is not too much to ask of him to do a little more to help ease the problems faced by Sarawakians in the course of the construction works in this respect,” he said.

Chong said that from his observation of the manner in which the works was carried out at those junctions, the progress is “at snail-pace”.

“More so, there is lack of proper traffic diversion and management especially during the peak hours of the traffic, thus aggravating the traffic jams at those junctions.

“While public appreciates that road construction work will inevitably cause inconvenience to the road users, the contractor undertaking the work and the government can do much better to reduce such inconvenience and to shorten the time of the construction,” he said.

Chong pointed out that neither was done to the public’s satisfaction.

“The so-called diversion lanes are insufficient and the pace of work too slow. The government’s contract only provides for one shift of work per day instead of more shifts to expedite the work.

“Furthermore, in most major cities around the world, construction of major road projects was carried out at night to minimise disturbance to road users during peak hours.

“For the flyover projects, works were carried out during day-time, aggravating the situation,” he said, adding that as a result, commuters are unnecessarily stuck in traffic jam for hours on the road,” he said.