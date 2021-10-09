Covid-19: 5-year-old among 14 deaths in Sarawak from Sept 30 – Oct 8

KUCHING (Oct 9): A five-year-old boy was among the 14 Covid-19 fatalities recorded in Sarawak from Sept 30 to Oct 8, making him the youngest Covid death in the state to date.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 daily update today said that the boy from Miri died in Miri Hospital on Oct 6 and had obesity.

The youngest death previously was an eight-year-old girl from Serian, who was tested positive on Aug 21 and died in Serian Hospital. She had no history of illnesses.

Another three deaths recorded on Oct 6 involved a 48-year-old man from Sri Aman; as well as a woman and a man from Bintulu aged 31 and 76 respectively, who were Brought in Dead (BID) cases.

The 48-year-old man died in Sri Aman Hospital and had obesity.

The Bintulu BID cases were brought to the Bintulu Hospital. The 31-year-old had comorbidities of high blood, diabetes and obesity, while the 76-year-old had high blood, hyperthyroidism and obesity,” SDMC said.

The death on Sept 30 involved a man from Betong aged 73, who died in Sarikei Hospital. He had hypertension and heart disease.

The death on Oct 3 was a BID case, involving a man from Bintulu aged 64, and had diabetes and liver cancer. The case was brought to the Bintulu Hospital.

Another death recorded on Oct 5 involved a man from Sibu aged 79, who died at Sibu Hospital and had high blood, dyslipidemia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Meanwhile, six deaths were recorded on Oct 7, involving a woman and a man from Sibu aged 48 and 57 respectively – both died in Sibu Hospital; a 41-year-old woman from Miri who died in Miri Hospital; a woman from Sarikei aged 42 who died in Sarikei Hospital; a BID case involving a woman aged 89 from Kuching; and another BID case involving a man aged 70 from Kuching. Both BID cases were brought to the Bau Hospital.

The 48-year-old had a heart disease, the 57-year-old had hypertension, dyslipidemia and inflammatory liver disease, the 41-year-old had no history of illnesses, the 42-year-old had hypertension and obesity, the 89-year-old had hypertension, dyslipidemia and asthma, and the 70-year-old had hypertension, dyslipidemia and obesity.

Another death recorded on Oct 8 involved a man aged 74 who died in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and had high blood, gout, and kidney disease.