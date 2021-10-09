Covid-19: 99.11 pct of 1,126 new cases in S’wak in Categories 1 and 2

KUCHING (Oct 9): About 99.11 per cent or 1,116 out of 1,126 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today were under Category 1 and 2, with no to mild symptoms, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC)

In its daily update statement, SDMC said 207 cases or 18.38 per cent were in Category 1 while 909 cases or 80.73 per cent were in Category 2.

There were three cases or 0.27 per cent in Category 3 with patients having pneumonia, four cases or 0.36 per cent in Category 4 with patient having pneumonia and requiring oxygen support, and three cases or 0.27 per cent in Category 5 with patients having pneumonia and requiring ventilator support.

Meanwhile, a total of 36 districts recorded new cases today, with Kuching maintaining its top spot with 315 cases, followed by Miri (195) and Sibu (117).

There were 14 districts recording double-digit cases today, with Bintulu at 56 cases, Bau (54), Mukah (38), Sarikei (37), Limbang (36), Serian (35), Samarahan (30), Bukit Mabong (28), Betong (26), Sri Aman (25), Saratok (19), Kapit and Asajaya 15 cases each; and Beluru (11).

The remaining 19 districts recorded single digit cases, with Marudi and Subis each recorded eight cases, Lubok Antu and Tanjung Manis seven cases each, Lundu and Pusa six cases each, Selangau five cases, Pakan and Dalat with four cases each, Meradong and Matu with three cases each, Kanowit, Belaga, Tebedu, Julau and Telang Usan with two cases each, and Kabong, Tatau and Sebauh with one case each.

Lawas, Daro, Simunjan and Song did not record any new cases today.