Dr Sim: State govt looking into purchasing Molnupiravir for Covid-19 treatment in S’wak

KUCHING (Oct 9): The state government is looking at the possibility of purchasing anti-viral medicine Molnupiravir for Covid-19 treatment in the state, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He revealed that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had requested local medical experts to discuss with pharmaceutical firm Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) with the view of Advance Purchase Agreement of Molnupiravir.

Towards this end, he said that the Sarawak Covid-19 Vaccine Advisory Group (Scovag) and a team of local medical experts held a video conference with officials from MSD last night.

Dr Sim added that the state government will work together with Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and the Ministry of Health (MOH) following an agreement signed Oct 7 by Malaysia with MSD to buy 150,000 courses of the anti-viral medicine.

“(This is) for the benefit of our Sarawakians (and) to supplement/complement MOH if necessary,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Khairy in a press statement on Oct 7 said that the federal government, through MOH, signed the letter of undertaking with MSD.

The health minister said that the decision was made as Malaysians prepare to transition into the endemic phase of living with Covid-19 by adding new innovative options as ‘weapons’ to fight Covid-19, aside from vaccination and other public health measures.

On a related matter, Dr Sim also disclosed that he joined Scovag and Sarawak local medical experts for a similar video conferencing session with Roche, the manufacturer of Regen-Cov monoclonal antibody therapy also known as Casirivimab/Imdevimab.

In a separate Facebook post, he said that he is looking forward to the State Health Department and Covid-19 Task Force (CITF) immediately rolling out Covid-19 booster shots for the high-risk and vulnerable group above 60 years old.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said this is possible now that there are no legal hurdles over allowing Pfizer-BioNtech vaccines to be used for booster shots for those over 18 years old.

He said that even though the MySejahtera app was not yet updated for booster shot e-certificates yet, he said that recipients can receive the jab and obtain the e-certificate later, especially in Sarawak where there is an availability of vaccines.

“Thanks YB Khairy Jamaluddin and MOH for entrusting Sarawak once again to be the first in country to roll out booster dose,” he said.

It had been reported on Oct 8 that Malaysia had granted conditional approval for the Covid-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech to be used as a booster shot.

MOH in a statement said the approval allows the vaccine to be used only on adults aged 18 and above at least six months after their second dose, the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities earlier said booster shots would not be compulsory but highly recommended for those in vulnerable and high-risk groups.

The mixing of different vaccines will also be allowed for booster doses.

In addition to the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, the country uses vaccines made by Britain’s AstraZeneca and Chinese firms Sinovac and CanSino Biologics in its national inoculation campaign.