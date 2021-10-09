Fatimah: Datukship for national diver Pandelela ‘well-deserved’

KUCHING (Oct 9): The Datukship conferred to national diver Pandelela Rinong in conjunction with Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud’s 85th birthday is a well-deserved award for the Bau-born Olympian, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development belived that the state award – Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS) – is conferred to deserving recipients based on achievement and contribution.

“(It is) principle of inclusivity. (The award is conferred) based on achievement and contribution irrespective of age, gender, race and religion,” she told The Borneo Post today.

Fatimah also expressed her hopes that based on the same principle (of inclusivity), Sarawakian Paralympians will also be conferred the same award in due course.

Pandelela was among the 17 recipients of the PSBS, which carries the title of Dato.

She is a national diver who has won two Olympic medals and five World Championship medals.

Pandelela won the bronze medal in the 10m platform at the 2012 Summer Olympics, becoming the first Malaysian female athlete to win an Olympic medal as well as the first in any sport other than badminton.

At the 2016 Summer Olympics, she won the silver medal in the 10m synchronised platform with Cheong Jun Hoong.

Meanwhile, at the 2021 Paralympic Games, Sarawakian powerlifters Bonnie Bunyau Gustin won Malaysia’s historic gold in the 72kg category and Jong Yee Khie won a silver medal in the men’s 170kg category.