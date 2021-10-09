Health Ministry: 78 new Covid-19 deaths recorded in Malaysia, toll now at 27,191

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 9): The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 78 new Covid-19 deaths yesterday, 23 of which were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Johor recorded the highest number of new fatalities, at 13, followed by Sabah (12), Selangor (12), Penang (10), Kelantan (8), Sarawak (8), Kedah (4), Perak (4), Perlis (2), Kuala Lumpur (2), Malacca (1), Negri Sembilan (1) and Pahang (1).

Three states — Terengganu, Labuan and Putrajaya — recorded no new deaths.

Data from MoH’s official CovidNow website also reported that 65 of the 78 deaths occurred in the last seven days, while the remaining happened before that, but were only recorded yesterday.

The new recorded deaths brought the cumulative numbers of fatalities in Malaysia due to Covid-19 to 27,191.

The seven-day death average was also down to 105 compared to an average of 268 deaths in the last 30 days.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 9,751 new Covid-19 cases, marking the sixth consecutive day that daily infections stayed below the 10,000 mark. — Malay Mail