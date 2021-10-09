Khairy makes surprise visit to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital

SEREMBAN (Oct 9): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today conducted a surprise visit to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ) here after attending an event at Mawar Medical Centre here which is near HTJ.

The Rembau MP had earlier made an unannounced visit to Kajang Hospital in Selangor on Sept 18.

It was learned, he spent about an hour at the hospital to meet doctors, nurses and health staff to obtain a picture of the real situation in the hospital without being accompanied by the hospital’s higher-ups.

A Bernama observation on Facebook found the visit which went viral on social sites, received positive reactions from netizens who praised Khairy for being willing to go to ground to see for himself the situation at the hospital without protocol.

Facebook user, Dhirul Qidhir berkata: “Best YB (Yang Berhormat). No Protocol, very casual. This is the spirit of the people.

Stone Mason said: “Wise… to come on Saturday unannounced, as the management is not working on Saturday so no cover up, no red carpet and all realities faced by the people.

Saipul Bahri hoped health minister would carry out such visits more frequently to other hospitals and health centres throughout the country. – Bernama