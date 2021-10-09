Legal fraternity pays tribute to late lawyer, mourns his passing

SIBU (Oct 9): High Court Judicial Commissioner Christopher Chin asks everyone who is close to the late Wee Wui Kiat who fell down from 22nd floor of Wisma Sanyan building to find acceptance, understanding and closure for his tragic death.

During his speech at the Reference Proceeding to honour the deceased at the High Court yesterday, he said he is aware that Wee’s passing had caused emotional trauma on those close to him.

He said Wee’s death came as a shock since those closest to him had no reason to suspect that he suffered from high emotional distress and severe depression.

His mental issues were medically or psychologically diagnosed.

Because of this, he said it is understandable that many would question themselves as to why no one was alert to Wee and his mental health and why no one picked up on any symptoms manifesting themselves leading to his death.

“While his death leaves us feeling raw, struggling for understanding, at loss to explain how this could happen, and needing to resist the temptation to project a certain anger at him for keeping his mental issues so private and hidden, we can also understand that his kind of mental anguish demands its victim to hide what he is acutely suffering from those closest to him.

“And this asks for our understanding. Everyone’s life is its own mystery and not always open to outside understanding.

“Mr Wee was a kind and a gentle soul who wished no one any harm and tried to do no one any harm. He, no doubt, is as grieved as we are that his unwanted death has caused so much pain,” he said.

He believed that Wee also asked for their continued love and affection and especially their understanding.

Thus, Chin asked those close to Wee to understand that his emotional distress generated a state of mind that made him believe that he had no choice but to take his life in the way he did.

“I ask all of you to accept this fact, and to move on,” he said.

the proceeding was attended by, Sibu Sessions Court judge Marutin Pagan, Sarikei Sessions Court judge Stella Augustine Druce, Sibu Magistrate Punitha Sivaraji, Bintulu Magistrate Zuraini Alimusa, Immediate Past President of the Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) Ranbir Singh Sangha and various lawyers in Sibu and outside Sibu.

Those outside Sibu joined the proceeding via Zoom.

Some of the lawyers had also shared their memories they had with the late Wee.

Dr Chew Peng Hui from Battenburg & Talma Advocates Sibu described Wee as having good work ethics who happily and readily accepted all litigation work given to him.

He also said that outside the court, Wee was actively involved with the Bar, locally and statewide and was also active in charitable work.

Though a very active person, he also said that Wee was a very private person.

“Looking back I wish he had opened up when he was grappling with his emotional problems during the lockdown. Perhaps his spiral down the road of depression could have been avoided,” he said.

The proceeding was organised by Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) Sibu branch, with the assistance and cooperation from the Sibu Judiciary.

Wee, was the vice president of the AAS Central Committee and chairman of AAS Sibu branch.

He was also the author of the book ‘Malaysian Law on Division of Matrimonial Assets’ which was published in 2014.

He was also active in giving legal talks in Sibu.

On Sept 7, Wee died after he fell from 22nd floor of Wisma Sanyan. The 42-year-old lawyer believed to be suffering from depression.

Earlier investigation found no foul play in the case.

Those who are experiencing depression are advised to speak to a counsellor or contact the Welfare Department’s Helpline on 082-514141.

The Befrienders Kuching also offers emotional support. Call their hotline at 082-268 061 or email [email protected]

Befrienders is a non-profit organisation that provides emotional support services 24-hours a day, seven days a week.