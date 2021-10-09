Mawan mulls building new clinic for Pakan

PAKAN (Oct 9): Pakan Health Clinic is congested and lacks facilities to provide quality healthcare service and accommodate the need of staff.

Pakan Assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom is considering building a new clinic at Mile 1, Jalan Pakan as a long term solution after officer in-charge of the clinic, Jetif Sikos sought his assistance to address accommodation problem for five newly posted doctors on Thursday.

These doctors who could not find rental rooms or house near the clinic are putting up at a ‘homestay’ without telecommunication service some distance away.

“There are two state government’s quarters located next to the clinic which are ideal and Acting Pakan District officer Yalin Asan has agreed to let the doctors stay there temporarily,” Mawan said.

“For the sake of providing quality healthcare service to locals, I’m prepared to render further assistance such as fixing damages at the quarters among others,” he added.

Meanwhile, when contacted Jetif said the five doctors are replacing three doctors who had been transferred and all six positions for doctors at the clinic have been filled.

He stated that doctors attached to Pakan Clinic have to serve other clinics in the district on scheduled visits as the vacancies for doctors at Nanga Wak Clinic (one vacancy); Nanga Entaih Clinic (two vacancies) and Nanga Kemalih Clinic (four vacancies) have yet to be filled.

According to Jetif, healthcare services provided by the clinic are restricted by lack of facilities such as X-ray equipment and life-saving machines crucial during emergencies. From January to September, an average of 110 patients sought treatment at the four clinics in the district daily.

“Due to lack of living quarters near the present clinic, all staff including doctors and myself live far away, making it difficult to contact them during emergencies,” he added.

Both Mawan and Jetif are confident that the proposed new Type 4 Pakan Health Clinic would provide better healthcare services to the 18,000 residents in the district.

The new RM18 million clinic located on 3.1 h.a. land at Mile 1, Jalan Pakan acquired at RM14,336 will house an outpatient clinic; maternity and child healthcare clinic; general ward; maternity ward; laboratory; radiography (x-ray) room; pharmacy; kitchen; store; parking spaces; four class D quarters and 36 class G quarters.