MBKS to arrange for random weekly Covid self-testing of hawkers

KUCHING (Oct 9): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will arrange for random weekly Covid-19 self-testing of hawkers under its jurisdiction, said its mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

This will be part of the Covid-19 Awareness Campaign organised by MBKS and Kuching South Hawkers and Traders Association to encourage Covid-19 self-testing among hawkers.

“I hope this campaign would raise awareness of living in the new norm and highlight the importance of self-discipline,” said Wee in a statement yesterday.

Wee expressed his appreciation to hawkers for their cooperation and reminded them to self-test as a precautionary measure to safeguard themselves and others.

Earlier yesterday morning, he handed over the Covid-19 Antigen Rapid self-test kits to Stutong Market Liaison Committee representative Tan Choon Yang at Stutong Community Market here accompanied by Councillors Goh Tze Hui and Mok Chuang Ping.